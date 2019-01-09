RRB ALP 2nd stage exam date, city, travel pass soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP and technician posts from January 21 to January 23. A notification regarding this has been issued on the RRB website.

The board (RRB) has also said that it will release the exam city and date of the exam for ALP and technician second stage CBT soon (today) on the Railway Recruitment Board websites.

The travel pass for the SC/ ST candidates will also be released today (Wednesday).

The mock link for second stage CBT will be activated on January 12.

Candidates who have cleared the first stage CBT for ALP and technician posts, can download their admit card four days prior to the date of their second stage CBT.

RRB had declared the results of the first stage CBT for ALP and technician posts on December 20.

