RRB ALP result 2018 to be out soon, second stage CBT likely from Nov 19

The Railway Recruitment Board will release the result of the first stage exam or computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians (Group C) under CEN 01/2018 on or before November 5. RRB will publish the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their merit and post preference along with the actual marks and normalised score.

Candidates who pass the exam will qualify for the second stage CBT which will is likely to start from November 19, 2018. The syllabus for various exam trades has been published on the official websites of RRBs through a link. Candidates can download their exam trade syllabus by clicking on the relevant trade name.

Around 15 million people have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 19:17 IST