RRB ALP stage 2 exam admit card released

The Railway Recruitment Board on Thursday released the admit cards of candidates for the second stage exam or computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians (Group C) under CEN 01/2018. Candidates can also see their exam dates and city through this window. The examination will be held between January 21 and 23.

The admit card has been released for candidates who have their examination on January 21. According to the official notification, the admit card will be uploaded four days before the exam. Candidates can log in with their credentials through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs and download their e-call letters.

How to download RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT admit card

1) Visit the official website of your regional RRB

2) Click on the link that reads “Click here to download/view 2nd Stage CBT e-call letter, Exam city, date, Travel Pass for SC/ST candidates and 1st Stage CBT question paper & score”

Login using your registration number and date of birth

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the mock test link for the second stage Computer based test (CBT) for ALP and Technicians recruitment under CEN 01/2018. Candidates can visit the RRB regional websites from where they have applied to take the mock test.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 15:28 IST