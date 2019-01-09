RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage exam: Check schedule, city and all other details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday activated the link for candidates to login and get the exam City, exam date and shift intimation of second stage exam (CBT) for ALP and technician recruitment.

SC/ST candidates can also get free travel authority for 2nd stage CBT by logging into the same window. Candidates can also get their scores and question paper of the first stage CBT through this window.

RRB will conduct the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP and technician posts from January 21 to January 23. A notification regarding this has been issued on the RRB website.

The mock link for second stage CBT will be activated on January 12.

Candidates who have cleared the first stage CBT for ALP and technician posts, can download their admit card four days prior to the date of their second stage CBT.

RRB had declared the results of the first stage CBT for ALP and technician posts on December 20.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 18:00 IST