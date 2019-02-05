RRB ALP Technician admit card for rescheduled 2nd stage CBT released, exam on Feb 8

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the e-call letter of rescheduled 2nd stage CBT (Computer based test) for ALP and Technician posts.

Candidates can download the e-call letter for CEN01/2018 for ALP and Technicians post exams by clicking here. The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2019.

“The 2nd Stage CBT for ALP and Technician Postsagainst CEN 01/2018 was conducted on 21.01.19, 22.01.19 and 23.01.19. However, for certain number of candidates, the CBT could not start/complete on these dates at some of the venues on account of technical reasons. Accordingly, for such candidates the 2nd Stage CBT is rescheduled on 08.02.2019,” a notification issued by RRB earlier read.

Candidates can view their exam city on their admit cards.

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released the mock test link for the second stage Computer based test (CBT) for ALP and Technicians recruitment under CEN 01/2018. Candidates can visit the RRB regional websites from where they have applied to take the mock test.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 17:51 IST