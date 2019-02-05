RRB ALP Technician admit card for 2nd stage CBT today, check latest updates here, when to download

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the e-call letter of rescheduled 2nd stage CBT (Computer based test) for ALP and Technician posts today.

Candidates can download the e-call letter for CEN 01/2018 for ALP and Technicians post exams after 11 am on February 5 till February 8, 2019. The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2019.

“The 2nd Stage CBT for ALP and Technician Posts against CEN 01/2018 was conducted on 21.01.19, 22.01.19 & 23.01.19. However, for certain number of candidates, the CBT could not start/complete on these dates at some of the venues on account of technical reasons. Accordingly, for such candidates the 2nd Stage CBT is rescheduled on 08.02.2019,” the notification issued by RRB read.

Earlier, the RRB advised the candidates to download the admit cards from 5 pm of February 4. However, according to the latest update, the link to download e-call letter will be available only after 5 pm of February 5,2019. Candidates can view their exam city intimation on their admit cards.

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) also released the mock test link for the second stage Computer based test (CBT) for ALP and Technicians recruitment under CEN 01/2018. Candidates can visit the RRB regional websites from where they have applied to take the mock test.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 08:45 IST