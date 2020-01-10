RRB ALP Technician final results 2018 declared, check merit list, cutoff here

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the final merit list of candidates who had appeared for technician, ALP group C exam. RRB Allahabad, Jammu and Bhubaneshwar have uploaded the merit lists while other RRBs are expected to release the merit list shortly.



Candidates are advised to keep checking their regional websites of RRB.

RRB ALP Technician CBT phase 1 was conducted from August 9 to 31, 2018 and on September 4, 2018. CBT phase 2 was conducted from January 21 to 23, 2019 and on February 8, 2019.

The official notification reads, “On the basis of the performance in 1st Stage CBT held from 09.08.2018 to 31.08.2018 and on 04.09.2018, 2nd Stage CBT held from 21.01.2019 to 23.01.2019 and on 08.02.2019, Aptitude Test conducted on 10.05.2019 and 21 .05.2019 and followed by verification of the documents from 23.06.2019 to 14.07.2019 & 24.09.19 to 26.09.2019 and on being found medically fit, the Final Panel is now being issued for various post categories of ALP-Technicians under CEN-01/2018.”

RRB has also released the cutoff for ALP Technician exam. Candidates can check the cutoff for their respective regions and community online at the official website of their regional websites.

Click here for RRB Allahabad cutoff (community- wise)

How to check RRB ALP, Technician Results 2019:

Visit the official website of RRB

Under the notices section, click on RRB CEN 01/2018 final results link

A PDF File will open

Find your roll number

The cutoff list will also be available under the notices section.