RRB Chandigarh: List of candidates qualified for JE Recruitment CBT 2 here

education

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:28 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the junior engineer recruitment second stage computer based test (CBT). A total of 14965 candidates have qualified for the CBT 2.

RRB had released the results of junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018) on August 13, 2019. RRB had conducted the exams for Junior engineer, JE (IT), DMS, CMA from May 22 to June 2, 2019 and June 26 to 28, 2019. Candidates can also check their scores on the scorecard from the official website of your regional website.

RRB will conduct the second stage of CBT from August 28 to September 1, 2019.

Check Syllabus of RRB JE CBT 2 here

Check merit list of RRB Chandigarh here:

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 14:28 IST