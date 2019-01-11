RRB Group D answer key expected to release today ,here’s how to check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the answer key for the group D exam today, on January 11. The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

According to media reports, the official answer key will be released on January 11, 2019. Angaraj Mohan, executive director of RRB who told few media reporters that the official answer key will be released on January 11. Candidates will be allowed 7 days to raise objections and submit representations, he added.

Candidates can check their results at various regional websites of RRBs.

Once the RRB Group D answer keys are out, a link will be activated to raise objections.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of their RRB to stay updated.

RRB Group D answer key: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of your RRB (region)

Click on the link flashing on the homepage or notice board section that says ‘RRB Group D answer key’

A PDF file will open that will be carrying the question number and answers of all the paper sets. Download.

Check the answers given in the answer set attempted by you in the exam(A,B, C, D).

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 08:07 IST