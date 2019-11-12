e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

RRB JE admit card 2019 released for document verification, here’s how to download call letter

RRB JE admit card 2019 : The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday released the hall ticket/ admit card for document verification and medical examination for junior engineer posts (JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA )

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:49 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday released the hall ticket/ admit card for document verification and medical examination for junior engineer posts (JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA )
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday released the hall ticket/ admit card for document verification and medical examination for junior engineer posts (JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA )(RRB website)
         

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday released the hall ticket/ admit card for document verification and medical examination for junior engineer posts (JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA ).

Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification can download their admit card from the official regional websites of RRBs.

RRB had earlier released the date-wise schedule of document verification of candidates shortlisted against various posts of JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA of CEN 03/2018 on its regional official websites.

The document verification will commence from November 19 and continue until December 24.

How to download admit card for document verification for junior engineer posts :

Visit your respective RRB regional website

Click on the link ‘CEN-03/2018 - Click to download E-Call Letter for Document Verification (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)’

Key in your registration number and date of birth and login

Download your admit card and take a printout

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News