RRB JE admit card 2019 released for document verification, here’s how to download call letter

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:49 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday released the hall ticket/ admit card for document verification and medical examination for junior engineer posts (JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA ).

Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification can download their admit card from the official regional websites of RRBs.

RRB had earlier released the date-wise schedule of document verification of candidates shortlisted against various posts of JE, JE/IT, DMS and CMA of CEN 03/2018 on its regional official websites.

The document verification will commence from November 19 and continue until December 24.

How to download admit card for document verification for junior engineer posts :

Visit your respective RRB regional website

Click on the link ‘CEN-03/2018 - Click to download E-Call Letter for Document Verification (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)’

Key in your registration number and date of birth and login

Download your admit card and take a printout