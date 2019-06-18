RRB JE CBT 1 rescheduled exam dates announced, here’s how to download city Intimation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the rescheduled dates for computer based test (CBT) stage 1 of CEN 03/2018 on its official website. The examination will be conducted from June 26 to 28.

City Intimation is available for candidates of CBT stage 1 rescheduled on 26-06-2019. According to the official website the e-Call Letter will be available for download four days prior to your exam date.

How to download city intimation letter for RRB CEN 03/2018

Visit the official website of RRB

Click on the notice that reads ‘city intimation letter for CEN 03/2018’

A new page will open

At the left side of the page, click on the link for downloading the letter

Select your RRB region

Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 12:23 IST