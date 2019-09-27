RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019 released, raise objections before September 29

education

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:41 IST

Candidates who had appeared for the RRB JE CBT 2 can view their answer sheet of the CBT Exam of Stage 2 from 26th Sep 20194 pm to 29th Sep 2019 11: 59 pm and raise objection if any.

Candidates can visit the official website of their regional RRB and login using their registration number and date of birth to download their answer sheets and answer key.

How to download RRB JE answer key 2019:

Visit the official website of RRB

Click on the link provided on the homepage that reads RRB JE CBT 2 answer key

Key in your registration number, date of birth and captcha and submit

Your answer sheets and answer key will be displayed on screen

Download and check your answers.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 10:41 IST