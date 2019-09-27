New Delhi -°C
RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019 released, raise objections before September 29
RRB JE Answer Key: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for its junior engineer recruitment computer based test 2nd stage. RRB had conducted the JE CBT 2 on September 19, 2019.education Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:41 IST
Candidates who had appeared for the RRB JE CBT 2 can view their answer sheet of the CBT Exam of Stage 2 from 26th Sep 20194 pm to 29th Sep 2019 11: 59 pm and raise objection if any.
Candidates can visit the official website of their regional RRB and login using their registration number and date of birth to download their answer sheets and answer key.
How to download RRB JE answer key 2019:
Visit the official website of RRB
Click on the link provided on the homepage that reads RRB JE CBT 2 answer key
Key in your registration number, date of birth and captcha and submit
Your answer sheets and answer key will be displayed on screen
Download and check your answers.
