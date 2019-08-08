RRB JE CBT Result 2019 expected to be declared soon

education

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:12 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to soon declare the results of first stage computer based test (CBT) of Junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the Railway recruitment websites after the RRB JE results are announced.

Those who qualify in the first stage CBT of RRB JE exam will be eligible to appear in the 2nd stage CBT which is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of August or in the first week of September 2019.

The RRB had issued a notice in this regard on July 30. The notice said that the results of RRB JE first stage CBT are under finalisation and the list of candidates shortlisted for second Stage CBT will be published shortly. However, HT does not have any firm date for declaration of results.

RRB had in July released the question paper, responses and keys of candidates who had appeared in the first stage CBT. They were given time to raise objections between July 11 and July 14. The objections raised were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs. The final answer key were released after this process was complete.

Now the results of the examination are expected anytime soon. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted for second Stage shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

The second stage CBT will have 150 Objective type and multiple choice questions and candidates will be given 2 hours to answer them.

The Questions will divided into five sections: General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:11 IST