RRB NTPC Recruitment: Application status to be uploaded on September 21

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:00 IST

Railway Recruitment Board has completed the scrutiny of application forms received for non-technical popular category recruitment for graduate and undergraduate posts, according to an official notice released by RRB on Wednesday. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 will be able to check their application status from September 21. The link to check, whether your application has been accepted or rejected, will be available on the websites of RRBs till September 30.

“The scrutiny of applications has been completed and candidates can view the status of their applications under - (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). Status of application can be viewed through the LINK provided on the websites of respective RRBs,” the official notice reads.

Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. Once the link is activated on September 21, candidates will be able to check their application status by logging in using their application registration number and date of birth to check their application status.

RRB will conduct Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination has not been released yet.The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released on February 28, 2019. Around two crore applications have been received for the posts.