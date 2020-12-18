e-paper
RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam: Revised formula of marks normalisation released, check it here

education Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB NTPC recruitment exams
RRB NTPC recruitment exams(HT PHOTO)
         

RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released a revised normalisation formula for calculating the score of candidates appearing in the non-technical popular categories recruitment exam. RRB NTPC computer based test -1st staqe will be held from December 28 to January 13 in multiple shifts. Candidates can check the revised normalisation formula on the official websites of RRB.

RRB had released the normalisation formula for NTPC exam on December 16. However, the formula has been modified now.

Click here to check the modified normalisation formula for RRB NTPC exam

The normalisation formula is required in exams that are conducted on different days in various shifts. Through the normalisation formula, exam authority will be able to give equal weightage to each shift of the examination. Normalisation of marks is a scientific and statistical process which is used to ensue that aspirants are neither benefited nor deprived by the difficulty level of examination.

A total of 1.26 crore applications were received against 35,208 vacancies for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam. The link for viewing exam city and date of exam and downloading of travel pass for SC/ST candidates will be available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the commencement of their exam. Admit card will be released four days prior to their exam.

