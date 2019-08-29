RRB paramedical final answer key 2019 released, check before August 31

education

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:54 IST

RRB Paramedical Final Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for Paramedical Staff Recruitment Exam 2019 on its official website of RRBs. Candidates can download the answer key from their respective regional RRBs. The link to download RRB Paramedical final answer key will be active only till August 31, 2019.

RRB had released the initial answer keys on August 5 after which candidates were invited to raise objections before August 8, 2019. Considering the representations, RRB has released the final answer key.

An official notice issued by RRBs reads, “Candidate’s performance in the CBT will be evaluated based on the final answer keys published. A LINK will be provided for the candidates to view their marks shortly. Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cutoff marks for each post will be published on the official websites of RRBs shortly.”

How to Download RRB Paramedical Staff Final Answer Key 2019

Visit the official website of the regional RRB

Click on the link on top of the page that reads, “Click here to view QP and Final Answer Key for Exam of Paramedical categories under CEN No. 02/2019’

Key in your roll number, date of birth, batch etc

Submit

The answer key will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Candidates can download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download RRB Paramedical final answer key

Check official notice here

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 07:54 IST