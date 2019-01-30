RRB recruitment 2018-19: Western Railway apprentices result declared, here’s the direct link to merit list

RRB recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of Western Railway apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates can check the results and merit list and cut-off from the official website or find a direct link below.

The RRB western railway recruitment exam was held for recruitment of apprentice positions of one year in Electrician, Turner, Carpenter, Electronic Mechanic, Welder (G&S).

A total of 3,553 vacancies were announced. Candidates can login through their regional RRB website to check their individual score.

RRB recruitment 2018-19: How to check results

Visit the official website of western railway rrc-wr.com

Click on ‘Western Railway’ apprentice results link

Click on the post for which you want to check the result

A PDF will open.

Download and check your name.

You can also login to check your individual result.

Here’s the direct link to check your RRB apprentice merit list

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 08:44 IST