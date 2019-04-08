RRB Recruitment 2019: Registration for RRC Group D Level-1 posts ends soon, know how to apply

RRB Recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Group D Level-1 post (CEN -RRC 01/2019 is April 12. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the job should do it at the earliest to avoid the last minute rush.

A total of 103,769 RRC level-1 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Read the official notification carefully before applying for the job. Ensure that you possess all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s) as on the closing date of online registration ie as on April 12. Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.

The application can be made online by visiting the regional websites of RRB.

RRB Level-1 post recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the regional website of RRB from where you have to apply

Under the latest update section find CEN 01/2019 application link on the homepage

Click on the application link on the top

Click on ‘register’ if you are a new user. Click on sign in if you already have an ID.

Fill in the required details in the application form

Upload a scanned picture of yours and your signature

Candidate Photograph: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB regarding specification of photograph

Candidate Signature: JPEG image of size 10 to 40KB

SC/ST Certificate (Only for candidates seeking Free Travel Pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

Scribe Photo (wherever applicable): JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB

Click on Submit

Pay online the application fee

Save and print the e-challan of your payment.

After you submit the form download a preview of your form and take its print out for further references.

The Level 1 posts category includes vacancy for Track maintenance Grade IV, Helper/assistant in various technical department, assistant pointsman and level 1 posts in other departments.

RRB Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

For all the notified posts under CEN 01/2019, candidates will have to answer questions related to general awareness, maths and general intelligence and reasoning for a total of 100 marks. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The Computer Based test (CBT) will have 100 questions and candidates will get 90 minutes to answer. There will be 25 questions each from general science and mathematics. There will be 30 questions from general intelligence and reasoning and 20 questions from from general awareness and current affairs.

Eligibility for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET three times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this ratio as required to ensure availability of adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts. Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 35Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down ; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

The CEN 01/ 2019 recruitment notice of 1.3 lakh vacancies was released on February 23. There are 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 30,000 posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

The tentative exam date is September- October 2019.

(With inputs from Nandini)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 20:50 IST