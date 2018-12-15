RRB RPF Exam 2018 this December, here’s what you need to know

RRB RPF exam 2018: The Central Recruitment Committee (CRC) / RPF is conducting its online examination for group A to F from December 19. The exam will conclude on December 20, 2018.

According to an Indian Express report, over 73 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam from across India. The admit card is already available on the official website. If you have not downloaded your admit card, do it now. Visit the official website of RRB www.rpfonlinereg.org. For SI group E and F, the admit card has been uploaded on indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates should solve practice sets. The link of practice tests has been uploaded on the official website so that they get familiar with computer based test (CBT) patterns.

RRB RPF (Group A to F) exam 2018: Important guidelines for candidates

Carry your admit card with you to the test centre

Read carefully the time of exam, reporting time, time for closing of gates mentioned in your RRB RPF hall ticket.

Carry a valid photo ID issued by government.

Report at least one hour before the commencement of exam.

Don’t carry mobile phones, pagers, bluetooth devices, watch, calculators, bangles, ornaments etc.

Girls should keep in mind that they do not have mehendi on left thumb. This is to ensure there is no difficulties in capturing biometric data during the RRB RPF exam.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 08:23 IST