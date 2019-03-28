RRB RRC Group D PET dates postponed, check revised schedule and other details here

RRC Group D PET 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) East Central Railway (ECR) has postponed the PET exam dates that was scheduled to be held from March 26, 2019. In a latest notice, RRC announced the PET exam dates have been changed for ECR due to some technical issue.

The revised schedule can be checked at the official website of RRC ECR at www.rrcecr.gov.in. The Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was scheduled to be held from March 26 to 30. Now, the Group D- PET will be held from April 3 to 6, 2019.

The admit card shall be uploaded on March 29 that will have the place and time of the test. Candidates should be available on their alloted dates at the alloted venue with their admit card and a valid Photo ID proof.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 07:32 IST