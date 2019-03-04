RRB Group D Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results anytime now, check marks on these websites

The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the RRB Group D result on the regional websites of RRB after 3pm on Monday.

The examination was held between September 17 and December 17, 2018.

Here are the regional websites of the RRB along with their links for checking Group D Results:

Link for RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

Link for RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

Link for RRB Allahabad: http://rrbald.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

Link for RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

Link for RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Link for RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Link for RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

Link for RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Link for RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

Link for RRB Kolkata: http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

Link for RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

Link for RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

Link for RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

Link for RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

Link for RRB Ranchi: http://rrbranchi.gov.in/

Link for RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

Link for RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

Link for RRB Trivendrum: http://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

The shortlisting has been done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can view their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided above by duly entering their registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

RRB Group D Result 2018-19: Steps to Check

1) Visit the regional official website of RRB from where you have appeared

2) Click on link for Group D CBT result

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format in the login page that opens

4) Download the result and take a printout

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 15:01 IST