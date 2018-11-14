RRB SI, Constable recruitment 2018: Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates to be released soon, check the dates here

Railway recruitment board (RRB) has earlier notified about the various vacancies of sub inspector and constables in railway protection force (RPF) and the written examination will be held on December 19, 2018.

The valid candidates for the 8619 posts for constable and 1120 posts of sub inspector will be shortlisted and their roll numbers will be uploaded on the official website of RRB on November 16. The shortlisted candidates will appear in the examination on December 19.

The detailed schedule for RPF CBT exam will be released shortly on the official website.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:14 IST