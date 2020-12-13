e-paper
Home / Education / RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 1004 vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

education Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2020.
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices in designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South Western Railway on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrchubli.in on or before January 9, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1004 vacancies, out of which, 287 vacancies are for Hubballi division, 280 for Bengaluru division, 217 for Carriage Repair Workshop Hubballi, 177 for Mysuru division, and 43 for Central Workshop Mysuru.

Candidates belonging to the general/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC/ST/PH/women candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

“The general candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on last date of notification,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

