Home / Education / RRC Eastern Railway Apprenticeship application window to be re-opened after lockdown

RRC Eastern Railway Apprenticeship application window to be re-opened after lockdown

In a latest notice issued by RRC, the application window will be reopened for 15 days after the completion of lockdown. The notification was issued on March 6, 2020. Candidates who have passed class 10th exam and have an ITI trade can apply for the posts.

education Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:05 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020
RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020(Hindustan Times)
         

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway will close the application window for apprentice engagement on April 5. There are a total of 2792 vacancies. However, many candidates who could not fill the application form due to the lockdown will be given another opportunity.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Janata Curfew was announced on 22/03/2020 and nation-wide lockdown has now been announced for 21 days w.e.f. 25/03/2020. Complaints have been received from candidates stating that they are facing difficulty in obtaining documents like Caste certificates, EWS certificates etc. to be uploaded along with the online application due to the prevailing situation. Further, cyber-cafes, whose services large number of candidates utilize to fill up online applications, are shut in the wake of this lockdown,” the official notice reads.

“The online application platform will again open for a 15-day window when the situation becomes normal, duly notifying candidates. In that 15-day window, candidates may fill up new online applications, if not already filled up. They may edit their already filled-up applications, if not filled-up properly and upload documents, if necessary. Those who have already filled up their applications need not fill up again,” the notice reads further.

Check the vacancy details here

