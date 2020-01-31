RRC Recruitment: Application for scouts and guides closing soon, apply now

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:02 IST

Western Railway has invited online applications for scouts and guides recruitment.Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or ITI can apply for the level 1 posts while the class 12th pass candidates can apply for the level 2 posts.Candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 6.

There are a total of 24 vacancies including two posts for level 2 grade and 12 posts for level 1 grade.

Age Group:

Level 2 (Gr. C) – Age 18 Years to 30 Years

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Age 18 Years to 33 Years

Pay Scale:

Level 2 (Gr. C) –Rs. 19,900 - 63,200/-

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Rs. 18,000 - 56,900/-

Click here to apply online for Scouts and Guides level 1

Click here to apply online for Scouts and Guides level 2

Check official notification here