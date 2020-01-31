e-paper
RRC Recruitment: Application for scouts and guides closing soon, apply now

Western Railway has invited online applications for scouts and guides recruitment. Candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 6.

Jan 31, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Western Railway has invited online applications for scouts and guides recruitment.Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or ITI can apply for the level 1 posts while the class 12th pass candidates can apply for the level 2 posts.Candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 6.

There are a total of 24 vacancies including two posts for level 2 grade and 12 posts for level 1 grade.

Age Group:

Level 2 (Gr. C) – Age 18 Years to 30 Years

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Age 18 Years to 33 Years

Pay Scale:

Level 2 (Gr. C) –Rs. 19,900 - 63,200/-

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Rs. 18,000 - 56,900/-

Click here to apply online for Scouts and Guides level 1

Click here to apply online for Scouts and Guides level 2

Check official notification here

