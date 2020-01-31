RRC Recruitment: Application for scouts and guides closing soon, apply now
Western Railway has invited online applications for scouts and guides recruitment. The last date to apply is February 6.education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:02 IST
Western Railway has invited online applications for scouts and guides recruitment.Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or ITI can apply for the level 1 posts while the class 12th pass candidates can apply for the level 2 posts.Candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 6.
There are a total of 24 vacancies including two posts for level 2 grade and 12 posts for level 1 grade.
Age Group:
Level 2 (Gr. C) – Age 18 Years to 30 Years
Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Age 18 Years to 33 Years
Pay Scale:
Level 2 (Gr. C) –Rs. 19,900 - 63,200/-
Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Rs. 18,000 - 56,900/-
Click here to apply online for Scouts and Guides level 1
Click here to apply online for Scouts and Guides level 2