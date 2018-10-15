RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018 to be released today, here’s how to download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit cards for the Live Stock Assistant (LSA) examination 2018 on Monday. The examination will be held on October 21 from 11am to 1pm.

Candidates can download their admit card after 5pm by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is being held to fill 2,077 vacancies. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully. Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates should reach the venue one and a half hour before (9.30am) the examination starts. They must carry their original photo identity card like Aadhar, Pan Card, driving licence etc.

Here’s how to download Rajasthan RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018

1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

2) Click on the link for ‘admit card’

3) Click on ‘Download Admit Card of LSA exam 2018’

4) Click on get admit card

5) Enter application number, date of birth and click on Get admit card

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 12:13 IST