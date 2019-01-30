RSMSSB LSA PTI results declared, here’s the direct links for merit list, cut-off

Rajasthan RSMSSB LSA result: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Recruitment Board ( RSMSSB) has declared the results for written exam held for the posts of Live Stock Assistant (LSA) and Physical Training Inspector (PTI).

The RSMSSB recruitment exam was held to fill 2077 vacancies for LSA on October 21, 2018, and 4500 vacancies of PTI for which the exam was held on September 30, 2018.

RSMSSB LSA, PTI result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website

At the bottom of the homepage, click on latest notification

Click on the result link that has the name of your exam (LSA or PTI)

A PDF will open

Check your roll number in the list.

RSMSSB LSA Result 2018: Direct link here

RSMSSB PTI Result 2018: Direct link here

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:49 IST