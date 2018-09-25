RSMSSB PTI admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday issued the admit cards for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III examination 2018. The examination will be held on September 30 in two sessions. The first session will be held between 10 am and 12 noon while the second session will be held from 3pm to 5pm. The first paper examination will be held in the first session while the second paper examination will be held in second session. The first paper will have 100 questions and will carry 200 marks, while the second paper will have 130 questions and will carry 260 marks.

The examination is being held to fill 4500 vacancies. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully. Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates should reach the venue one and a half hour before the examination starts. They must carry their original photo identity card like Aadhar, Pan Card, driving licence etc.

Rajasthan RSMSSB PTI admit card 2018: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur

Click on the link for ‘admit card’

Click on ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III - 2018’

Click on get admit card

Enter application number, date of birth and click on Get admit card

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out and download it on your computer

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 17:26 IST