RSMSSB PTI, TA, LSA answer key 2018 released, raise objections from November 28

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday released the provisional answer keys and master question paper for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI), Tax Assistant (TA) and Live Stock Assistant (LSA) examination 2018. The examinations were held on September 13, October 14 and October 21 respectively.

Candidates can check the answer key and master question paper by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or at the bottom of the story. They can also raise objections on the link activated for the purpose from November 28 to midnight (12pm)on November 30. Candidates can raise objections only on the basis of question number given in the master questions paper released. The objections can be raised by paying a fees of Rs. 100 per question or answer challenged. Any objection received after the deadline and without fee will not be entertained.

Candidates should submit proof in support of their claim from standard and authentic books. The board has released a press note on how to raise objections which must be read before filing the objection/s.

Here are the links for the master question paper and answer keys of the examinations.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 17:34 IST