RSOS 10th results 2019: Rajasthan Open School class 10th result declared, 34.82% pass

Rajasthan State Open School Board has declared the results of RSOS Class 10th exam 2019 today. According to the report of Hindustan, the RSOS 10th result 2019 was declared by the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara and 34.82% students have qualified.

The pass percent has increased by 1.17% as compared to last year.

The RSOS 10th result for March- May 2019 can be checked online at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSOS has already declared its class 12th result in the first week of June. The overall pass percentage was 34.85 percent, that is an increase of 1.17 percent from last year’s pass percentage.

How to check RSOS 10th Result 2019:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019 link

Key in your roll umber and submit.

Your scores will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:33 IST