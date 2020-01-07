RSOS Result 2019: Class 10th, 12th results of October- November exams declared

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:55 IST

Rajasthan State Open School Board has declared the results of RSOS Class 10th and 12th exams 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check their results online at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held in the month of November - December 2019.

RSOS class 10th exam began on November 7 and concluded on November 29 while its class 12th exams were conducted between November 7 and December 4.

Candidates can download their results online by logging in using their roll numbers on the official website.

How to download RSOS 10th, 12th results 2019:

Visit the official website of RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the important news section, click on the latest links that read:

Result OCT-NOV, 2019 Class-X

Result OCT-NOV, 2019 Class-XII

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.