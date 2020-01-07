e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Education / RSOS Result 2019: Class 10th, 12th results of October- November exams declared

RSOS Result 2019: Class 10th, 12th results of October- November exams declared

Rajasthan State Open School Board has declared the results of RSOS Class 10th and 12th exams 2019 on its official website.Candidates can check their results online at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:55 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSOS Result 2019
RSOS Result 2019(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan State Open School Board has declared the results of RSOS Class 10th and 12th exams 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check their results online at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held in the month of November - December 2019.

RSOS class 10th exam began on November 7 and concluded on November 29 while its class 12th exams were conducted between November 7 and December 4.

Candidates can download their results online by logging in using their roll numbers on the official website.

How to download RSOS 10th, 12th results 2019:

Visit the official website of RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the important news section, click on the latest links that read:

Result OCT-NOV, 2019 Class-X

Result OCT-NOV, 2019 Class-XII

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News