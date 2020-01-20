e-paper
Home / Education / RTU declared B Tech 2019 semester examination results at rtu.ac.in

RTU declared B Tech 2019 semester examination results at rtu.ac.in

RTU declared the B Tech semester examination results at rtu.ac.in. Here’s the direct link to check the results. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:42 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RTU declared B Tech 2019 semester examination results. (Screengrab)
RTU declared B Tech 2019 semester examination results. (Screengrab)
         

Rajasthan Technical University has declared the B Tech semester examination results on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at rtu.ac.in.

The varsity has declared the results of the following examinations:

•B TECH II SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD)

•B TECH IV SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD)

•B TECH IV SEM.(BACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION)

•B TECH IV SEM.(MAIN) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION)

•B TECH IV SEM.(REBACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION)

•BTECH VI SEM EXAM 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION) (UD)

•B TECH IV SEM. BACK EXAM. 2019 (UD)

Here’s the direct link to check the RTU BTech semester examination results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the results section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

top news
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

