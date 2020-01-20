RTU declared B Tech 2019 semester examination results at rtu.ac.in

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:42 IST

Rajasthan Technical University has declared the B Tech semester examination results on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at rtu.ac.in.

The varsity has declared the results of the following examinations:

•B TECH II SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD)

•B TECH IV SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD)

•B TECH IV SEM.(BACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION)

•B TECH IV SEM.(MAIN) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION)

•B TECH IV SEM.(REBACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION)

•BTECH VI SEM EXAM 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION) (UD)

•B TECH IV SEM. BACK EXAM. 2019 (UD)

Here’s the direct link to check the RTU BTech semester examination results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the results section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen