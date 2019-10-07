e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

RUHS Nursing Admit Card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:39 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) on Sunday, October 6 released the admit card for RUHS Entrance Exam 2019-20.
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) on Sunday, October 6 released the admit card for RUHS Entrance Exam 2019-20. (Bloomberg/file)
         

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the admit card for RUHS Entrance Exam 2019-20. The admit card has been released for BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing and Paramedical Courses entrance tests.

Candidates who have applied for these exams can download their admit card from the official website of RUHS at admission.ruhsraj.org.

Here is the direct link to go to the page from where the admit cards can be downloaded. admission.ruhsraj.org.in

Hindustantimes

Here is how to download RUHS Nursing Admit Card 2019:

1) Visit official website of RUHS at ruhsraj.org 2) Click on the link ‘Notification regarding Admit Card for RUHS Entrance Exam Session 2019-20’ in the latest news section 3) Click on link for download of admit card 4) Click on course for which admit card is required 5) Login using your email id and password 6) Admit Card will be displayed on the screen 6) Take printout of the admit card and download it on your computer too.

RUHS has also released a notification regarding the time and date for the conduct of examination and how and when to download the admit card.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:39 IST

