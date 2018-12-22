Rules for selection of Haryana Civil Service officers amended

The state cabinet on Friday decided to amend the rules for selection of Haryana Civil Service (HCS-executive) officers.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana, amended the Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008.

As per the amendment, for the selection of candidates for Register A-II, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) would invite applications from among the eligible members of Group-C service, which would be submitted by the heads of the departments in the prescribed form-1, along with the summary of annual confidential reports (ACRs), grading and integrity certificates.

The eligible candidates will be those who have completed eight-year continuous government service, have not attained the age of 50 and are not facing disciplinary proceedings. The essential educational qualification will be graduation.

The HPSC would conduct a written examination. The candidates who will clear this examination will be invited for the interview.

On the merit basis, the HPC will then recommend the most suitable persons for selection in Register A-II, depending on the the number of vacancies.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 15:38 IST