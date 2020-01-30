e-paper
Rural management curriculum launched in Sikkim



Rural management curriculum officially launched by Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha here on Wednesday.
Rural management curriculum officially launched by Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha here on Wednesday. (AP file photo)
         

A rural management curriculum for students of undergraduate and post graduate levels have been launched in Sikkim, officials said.

The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) under the Union ministry of human resource development, they said.

It was officially launched by Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lepcha expressed gratitude to the MRNCRE for developing an innovative curriculum for the benefit of students.

He thanked the Centre for launching the curriculum from Sikkim.

The rural management curriculum is a BBA/MBA programme that strives to promote rural studies and rural management in order to enable development of sustainable rural livelihoods, the Chairman of MGNCRE, Dr W G Prasanna Kumar, said.

The unique programme aims at equipping rural youth with management skills, he said.

According to Dr Kumar, the curriculum has been initiated in consultation with the best institutes of the country.

It will bring about a paradigm shift in understanding rural regions, not just as consumers, but also as producers and contributors to the economy, Dr Kumar said.

