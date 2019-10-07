SAIL recruitment 2019: 296 vacancies notified, check details here

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:59 IST

Steel Authority of India, Bhilai steel plant has released a notification to fill 296 posts of Operator cum Technician, Attendant, Pharmacist, Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver, Jr Staff Nurse and others. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at, sail.co.in from October 26, 2019. The last date to fill the online application is November 15, 2019.

Important dates:

1.The online application will begin from October 26, 2019.

2.The last date for the candidates to apply online for the posts is November 15, 2019.

3.Last date for feeding payment details is November 16, 2019.

Vacancies:

•Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) - 21 posts

•Pharmacist (Trainee) - 07 posts

•Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) (only for male) - 08 posts

•Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (only for male) - 36 posts

•Operator cum Technician (Trainee) - 123 posts

•Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) - 53 posts

•Mining Foreman - 14 posts

•Mining Mate - 30 posts

•Surveyor - 04 posts

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category applying for Operator cum Technician (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee), Pharmacist (Trainee), Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee), Mining Foreman and Surveyor will have to pay Rs 250, whereas others will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee. It must be noted that no application fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwD/ESM or departmental candidates.

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an online test, information for which will be available in Admit card followed by skill test/ physical ability test (PAT) and driving test, as per the post. The Weightage for online test is 100%, whereas skill test/ physical ability test (PAT) and driving test will be of qualifying in nature.

For more information, candidates must read the notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

