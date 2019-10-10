e-paper
SAIL recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 463 vacancies closes tomorrow

Candidates domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989, will be allowed 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:13 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Registration process to fill 463 vacancies of the operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee closes on October 11. (Representational image)
Registration process to fill 463 vacancies of the operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee closes on October 11. (Representational image)
         

The online registration process for Steel Authority of India recruitment examination 2019 to fill 463 vacancies for the posts of the operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee at Bokaro steel plant will end on Friday, October 11, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sailcareers.com.

Vacancies:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: 302 posts

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): 8 posts

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: 153 posts

Total number of vacancy: 463

Age limit:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: 28 years

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): 30 years

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: 28 years

Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non-creamy layer) category.

Candidates domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989, will be allowed 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

For more information, candidates must read the official advertisement. Here’s the direct link to the recruitment advertisement.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee,’ appearing individually at the web page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link provided to apply for the vacancy

5.Application form will appear on the display screen

6.Fill in the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

7.Download the application form and take its print out for future.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:11 IST

I-T dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM, Congress says it's 'mala fide'
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
I-T dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 11:34 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 11:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case before Surat court
Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case before Surat court
Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST
'Undue haste': Vodafone Idea on Jio's move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move
Oct 10, 2019 09:30 IST
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move
Oct 10, 2019 09:30 IST
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
Oct 10, 2019 09:57 IST
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
Oct 10, 2019 09:57 IST
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
Oct 10, 2019 08:11 IST
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
Oct 10, 2019 08:11 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
