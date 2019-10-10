SAIL recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 463 vacancies closes tomorrow

education

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:13 IST

The online registration process for Steel Authority of India recruitment examination 2019 to fill 463 vacancies for the posts of the operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee at Bokaro steel plant will end on Friday, October 11, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sailcareers.com.

Vacancies:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: 302 posts

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): 8 posts

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: 153 posts

Total number of vacancy: 463

Age limit:

•Operator-cum-technician trainee: 28 years

•Operator-cum-technician (boiler): 30 years

•Attendant-cum-technician trainee: 28 years

Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non-creamy layer) category.

Candidates domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989, will be allowed 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

For more information, candidates must read the official advertisement. Here’s the direct link to the recruitment advertisement.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee,’ appearing individually at the web page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link provided to apply for the vacancy

5.Application form will appear on the display screen

6.Fill in the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

7.Download the application form and take its print out for future.

