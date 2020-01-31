Sainik School Result for entrance exam 2020 announced, AISSE merit list soon

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:31 IST

All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSE) 2020 results for class 6 and 9 have been released on its official website. Candidates can check their results on its official website at https://www.sainikschooladmission.in/

The PDF released on the website carries a list of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the admission. The selected candidates are shortlisted for the next phase of exam i.e., the medical examination.

The written exams were conducted on January 5, 2020 at various centres of India. The final roll number- wise merit list and admit card will be uploaded on the website from February 3 to February 7, 2020.

Medical examination will be held from February 20 to March 10, 2020. The merit list and waiting list will be published on March 20. The admission process will be done from March 28 to 30, 2020.

AISSE Sainik School Results 2020: Here’s how check

Visit the official website of the Sainik school of your region

Click on ‘Admissions’ tab

Click on the ‘AISSEE ’

Click on Results of Class 6 or 9

The merit list of shortlisted students will open

Check for your name and roll number

Download and take its print out.

Click here to check the addresses of various centre