IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform and modern design: IIM study
Representational image. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)
Representational image. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)
education

Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform and modern design: IIM study

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) which conducted the study on weavers has also planned to work for taking the Sambalpuri fabric to the global market.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST

The famous Sambalpuri fabric of Odisha needs online marketing platforms and modern handloom designs to expand its reach to consumers across the globe, according to a study by a premier management school.

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) which conducted the study on weavers has also planned to work for taking the Sambalpuri fabric to the global market.

Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said: "marketing of the Sambalpuri fabrics on digital platforms will take the beautiful fabric to global markets. We have already initiated dialogue for marketing of Sambalpuri handloom products. If everything goes well as per plan, an MoU will be signed with Flipkart in New Delhi in March".

Jaiswal further said that there is also a need to improve the financial literacy levels of the weavers here. There are many weavers in this area with awesome skills. However, when it comes to business, many of them are unaware of what is required to undertake business in the national or the global market.

"We have also planned to instil them with the required business knowledge so that they could do the business in national and global markets. We have also planned to organize workshops and training programmes for the weavers for this purpose", he said.

Jaiswal said new and modern designs should also be introduced in Sambalpuri fabrics considering the demand of the people of different regions.

He said IIM-S has planned to take the help of professional designers. "We will also create a fund to rope in professional designers. We have planned to approach PSUs to provide money from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for this purpose", he added.

Meanwhile, the IIM-S has already started discussion with the weavers of the region for marketing and new designs.

While around 5,500 weavers directly work under the Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, there are around 25,000 weavers in the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapara, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi in the western region of Odisha.

Weaving is the second largest employer after agriculture in this region of the state, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian institute of management
Close
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(HT)
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(HT)
education

India's first Digital Varsity comes up in Kerala

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over the function, where Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology(KUDSIT), unveiled the varsity plaque.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 can apply for admission to the school by taking the Scindia School entrance test, which will be held online.(scindia.edu)
Children of Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 can apply for admission to the school by taking the Scindia School entrance test, which will be held online.(scindia.edu)
admissions

The Scindia School Gwalior entrance test on February 27, check details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • The Scindia School Gwalior, a Boys’ Boarding School, will conduct its entrance test (Scindia Aptitude Analysis) for academic year 2021-22 on Saturday, February 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their VHSE First Year Improvement Results for December 2020 Exam on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.(HT file)
Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their VHSE First Year Improvement Results for December 2020 Exam on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.(HT file)
exam results

Kerala VHSE first year improvement result declared for December 2020 exam

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday, February 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Pexels)
Representational image. (Pexels)
education

Study reveals depression, anxiety, loneliness are peaking in college students

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The study of nearly 33,000 college students across the country reveals the prevalence of depression and anxiety in young people continues to increase, now reaching its highest levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE first year improvement exam held in December 2020 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in(HT file)
Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE first year improvement exam held in December 2020 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in(HT file)
exam results

DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021:
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021:
employment news

WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
employment news

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneurs rather than striving for government jobs, which is a Briitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021.(HT file )
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021.(HT file )
admissions

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Provide 30-day relaxation on age limit, says DoE

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: The online application process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22 began on February 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BRO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
BRO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
employment news

BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha school and mass education department manages over 60000 schools in the State and is responsible for the education of about 65 lakh students.(Hindustan Times Media)
Odisha school and mass education department manages over 60000 schools in the State and is responsible for the education of about 65 lakh students.(Hindustan Times Media)
education

Around 300 schools adopted under Odisha's adoption programme

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Over 200 bureaucrats, judges and lawmakers have adopted around 300 schools, weeks after the Odisha government announced a schools adoption programme to improve their standards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following government go ahead, UPSSSC will now conduct preliminary eligibility test.(ANI File)
Following government go ahead, UPSSSC will now conduct preliminary eligibility test.(ANI File)
employment news

CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women police personnel wait in a queue to get the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Women police personnel wait in a queue to get the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
exam results

Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
admissions

Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the new policy is expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people resulting in the socio-economic development of the region.(PTI)
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the new policy is expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people resulting in the socio-economic development of the region.(PTI)
employment news

J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday e-inaugurated 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS Portal developed by Samagra Shiksha in a bid to strengthen the vocational education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP