Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform and modern design: IIM study
The famous Sambalpuri fabric of Odisha needs online marketing platforms and modern handloom designs to expand its reach to consumers across the globe, according to a study by a premier management school.
The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) which conducted the study on weavers has also planned to work for taking the Sambalpuri fabric to the global market.
Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said: "marketing of the Sambalpuri fabrics on digital platforms will take the beautiful fabric to global markets. We have already initiated dialogue for marketing of Sambalpuri handloom products. If everything goes well as per plan, an MoU will be signed with Flipkart in New Delhi in March".
Jaiswal further said that there is also a need to improve the financial literacy levels of the weavers here. There are many weavers in this area with awesome skills. However, when it comes to business, many of them are unaware of what is required to undertake business in the national or the global market.
"We have also planned to instil them with the required business knowledge so that they could do the business in national and global markets. We have also planned to organize workshops and training programmes for the weavers for this purpose", he said.
Jaiswal said new and modern designs should also be introduced in Sambalpuri fabrics considering the demand of the people of different regions.
He said IIM-S has planned to take the help of professional designers. "We will also create a fund to rope in professional designers. We have planned to approach PSUs to provide money from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for this purpose", he added.
Meanwhile, the IIM-S has already started discussion with the weavers of the region for marketing and new designs.
While around 5,500 weavers directly work under the Sambalpuri Bastralaya Handloom Cooperative Society, there are around 25,000 weavers in the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapara, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi in the western region of Odisha.
Weaving is the second largest employer after agriculture in this region of the state, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's first Digital Varsity comes up in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Scindia School Gwalior entrance test on February 27, check details
- The Scindia School Gwalior, a Boys’ Boarding School, will conduct its entrance test (Scindia Aptitude Analysis) for academic year 2021-22 on Saturday, February 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified
- After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala VHSE first year improvement result declared for December 2020 exam
- The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday, February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals depression, anxiety, loneliness are peaking in college students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here
- Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today
- WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Provide 30-day relaxation on age limit, says DoE
- Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: The online application process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22 began on February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified
- BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 300 schools adopted under Odisha's adoption programme
- Over 200 bureaucrats, judges and lawmakers have adopted around 300 schools, weeks after the Odisha government announced a schools adoption programme to improve their standards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts
- Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here
- Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox