Samsung ‘Star Scholar program’ to offer tech scholarships

education

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:34 IST

Samsung India on Friday announced scholarships for 560 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) students under its “Star Scholar Program”.

Under this programme, each year, Samsung offers scholarships to meritorious JNV students pursuing a full term B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) course in any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India.

Samsung India is currently accepting applications for scholarship for the academic year 2019-2020 and the last date for submission for application and all related documents is December 10.

“At Samsung, we work towards nurturing talent through programs that encourage and support the youth. As ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ programme enters its fourth year, we plan to extend scholarships to 560 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country to peruse B.Tech and M.Tech courses at the prestigious IITs and NITs. Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India said in a statement.

It offers a scholarship of up to Rs 2 lakh for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel and mess, for one academic year. Interestingly, scholarship renewal is extendable if a student fulfils certain criteria for the subsequent years of his/her course in the institute.

While the selection for first year applicants is based on their All India Rank (AIR) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), to get a renewal of the scholarship for the second - fourth years, the applicant is required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

Of the 560 scholarships planned for this year, 150 are expected to be for new applicants and 410 students may be granted a renewal of their existing scholarship.