SBI Admit Card for SCO, armourer clerical cadre 2020 released, direct links her

education

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:09 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of recruitment test for the post of deputy manager (law) of specialist cadre officer and armourers in clerical cadre. Candidates who had applied for the posts can download their call letters online from www.sbi.co.in.

SBI had invited online application for specialist officer and armourers under clerical cadre. There are a total of 106 posts.The online application had begun on January 23 and ended on February 12.

Selection Process: An online test will be conducted for the recruitment of deputy manager and law on March 8 followed by an interview. For other posts, the selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting of profiles and interview.

Direct link for SBI SCO Admit Card

Direct link for SBI Armourer Admit Card

How to download admit card:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers

Under the latest announcement tab, click on the first dot for SCO recruitment and second dot for Clerical cadre recruitment

Click on the link that reads ‘Call Letter’

A new page will open

Key in your registration details

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.