SBI Apprentice Admit Card released, here’s the direct link to download

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:12 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for engagement of apprentices. Candidates can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in/ careers.

The online examination will be held on October 23, tentatively. Candidates can download their admit card by logging in using their registration number and date of birth.

SBI had invited applications for 700 apprentices post on September 17. The application process closed on October 6, 2019.

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

EXAM PATTERN:

The questions will be bilingual, i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 09:58 IST