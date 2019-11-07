SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:02 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of apprentice recruitment on its official website at sbi.co.in/careers. A total of 700 candidates have qualified the exam.

The SBI apprentice exam was conducted on October 23, 2019 for engagement of 700 apprentices.

The selected apprentices are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

The online application process had started on September 17. The last date to apply was October 6.

How to check SBI 2019 Apprentice Recruitment final result:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the third dot under the latest announcement sections

Click on the ‘Final Result’ link

A PDF file will appear on the screen

Find your roll number in the PDF.

Click here to download SBI Apprentice Final Result