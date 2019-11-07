e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI Apprentice final results declared: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of apprentice recruitment on its official website at sbi.co.in/careers.  A total of 700 candidates have qualified the exam.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:02 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI apprentice final result 2019 declared
SBI apprentice final result 2019 declared(SBI)
         

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of apprentice recruitment on its official website at sbi.co.in/careers.  A total of 700 candidates have qualified the exam.

The SBI apprentice exam was conducted on October 23, 2019 for engagement of 700 apprentices.

The selected apprentices are eligible for stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

The online application process had started on September 17. The last date to apply was October 6.

How to check SBI 2019 Apprentice Recruitment final result:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the third dot under the latest announcement sections

Click on the ‘Final Result’ link

A PDF file will appear on the screen

Find your roll number in the PDF.

Click here to download SBI Apprentice Final Result

tags
top news
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Gadkari rules out role for himself in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis to be CM
Gadkari rules out role for himself in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis to be CM
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News