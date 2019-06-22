SBI Clerk Exam 2019 analysis: Numerical ability toughest, reasoning, English papers easier

The State Bank of India - Clerical Exam 2019 kick started today for the recruitment of Junior Associates in the bank. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in four different shifts on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2019. Approximately 15 Lakhs Students across the country are appearing for the exam.

In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was Moderate. Numerical Ability was the most difficult section, followed by Reasoning and English being the easier ones.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The sections were sequenced in the order of English, Numerical Ability followed by Reasoning Ability.

English was the easiest, and comprised of Reading Comprehension questions based on Cloud system, Conventional Para jumbles, Error Spotting and Fill in the blanks type of questions.

In the Reasoning Ability Section majority of the questions were asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, and some easier questions based on Direction and Inequality.

The Numerical Ability section was the toughest and had about 11 questions from Simplification along with other topics like Number Series, Data Interpretation & Quadratic Equations. There were also Miscellaneous Questions from topics like Simple & Compound Interest, Boat & Stream, Speed, Time & Distance to name a few.

All those who are yet to appear for the SBI Clerk examination are advised to work on their calculation skills as the Numerical Ability section is time-consuming. Do not forget to revise formulas and theorems. English Section is very scoring this time. Start with English Section first and then move on with your strong areas. We suggest to pay more stress on revision and avoid getting confused by learning new things at the last moment.

(The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the SBI Clerk aspirants).

The author is Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup

