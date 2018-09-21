SBI clerk main result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The State Bank of India declared the result of SBI clerk main examination 2018 on Friday. The joining date for the provisionally selected candidate is expected to be first week of December.

Here is the direct link to check SBI clerk main result 2018.

The SBI clerk main exam was held on August 5. The two-hour forty minute SBI clerk main exam was for 200 marks and divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks), General English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks) and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks). Candidates were asked to answer 190 questions. Candidates were given 35 minutes each for general/financial awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section.

The marks obtained in the prelims (Phase-I) was not considered for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in the main exam (Phase-II) was considered in the final merit list.

SBI Clerk Main result 2018: Here’s how to check

1. Go to SBI’s official page, sbi.co.in

2. Check the top right hand corner of the homepage and look for the career tab or click here.

3. On the right hand side of the page, look for ‘Latest announcements’ and click tenth dot which is for SBI Clerk recruitment.

4) Click on the link for SBI clerk main result

5) A pdf page containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.

