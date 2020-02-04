SBI clerk pre-exam training admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:37 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the pre-examination training admit card for exam to recruit clerk (Junior Associates - customer support and sales) in the state-run-bank. The pre-examination training admit card is released only for SC/ST/XS/ religious minority community candidates who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost and have applied for it.

Candidates can download the SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card by visiting the career sectionof the SBI website.

The last date to download the SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card is February 15.

Here’s the direct link to download SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card.

Steps to download SBI clerk pre-exam training admit card 2020:

Visit SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in and click on the link for Career’s section. Click on the link for SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card in the latest announcements. Key in your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code (as in the image) on the login page that opens. Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

The SBI clerk exam 2020 is being held to fill 8000 vacancies.