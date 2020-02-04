e-paper
Home / Education / SBI clerk pre-exam training admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

SBI clerk pre-exam training admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

SBI clerk pre-exam training admit card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the pre-examination training admit card for exam to recruit clerk (Junior Associates - customer support and sales) in the state-run-bank.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:37 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The pre-examination training admit card is released only for SC/ST/XS/ religious minority community candidates who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost and have applied for it.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the pre-examination training admit card for exam to recruit clerk (Junior Associates - customer support and sales) in the state-run-bank. The pre-examination training admit card is released only for SC/ST/XS/ religious minority community candidates who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost and have applied for it.

Candidates can download the SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card by visiting the career sectionof the SBI website.

The last date to download the SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card is February 15.

Here’s the direct link to download SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card.

Steps to download SBI clerk pre-exam training admit card 2020:

Visit SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in and click on the link for Career’s section. Click on the link for SBI Clerk pre-exam training admit card in the latest announcements. Key in your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code (as in the image) on the login page that opens. Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

The SBI clerk exam 2020 is being held to fill 8000 vacancies.

‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
