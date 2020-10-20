e-paper
Home / Education / SBI Clerk prelims results 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here’s how to check

SBI Clerk prelims results 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here’s how to check

SBI Clerk prelims results 2020: Candidates who had taken the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam can check their result online.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020. (REUTERS)
         

SBI Clerk prelims results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday declared the results of SBI Clerk prelims exam 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in/careers.

Candidates who had taken the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 examination can check their result online.

Direct link to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2020

How to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2020:

Visit the career section of official SBI website

Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims 2020 result in the latest announcement section

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

The bank conducted the SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination on February 22, 29, March 1 and 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who have cleared the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2020 will now have to appear for SBI Clerk Main Exam.

