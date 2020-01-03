e-paper
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 8,000 vacancies for junior associates

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has invited applications against 8000 vacancies for the post of clerk . The online registration begins today on January 3, 2020 and will end on January 26, 2020.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

 State Bank of India has invited applications against 8000 vacancies for the post of clerk . The online registration begins today on January 3, 2020 and will end on January 26, 2020. There are a total of 7870 for general recruitment drive while 130 for special recruitment drive.

The preliminary exam will be conducted in the month of June while the main examination will tentatively be conducted on August 10, 2019.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2019: EDUCATION QUALIFICATION

Candidates can apply for the posts if they are graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification from a central government recognised university.

Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2020: SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local language.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2020: PAY SCALE: Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/ 7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.13075/- (Rs11765/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)  

 

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2020: PRELIMS EXAM

Preliminary Examination (online) consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections including English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2020 MAIN EXAM:

Main exam will be conducted for those who clear the prelims exam. The main exam consists of general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer ability. The main exam will have 190 questions carrying 200 marks in total.

Check SBI Clerk Official notification

Here’s the link to apply online

SBI RECRUITMENT 2020: HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website of SBI at bank.sbi/careers

Find the notification of SBI Clerk and click on ‘Apply online’

A form will appear.

Fill in the correct details required

Scan and upload your photo and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit

Keep a copy of your form for future reference

Keep safe your acknowledgement number, Login ID and password

