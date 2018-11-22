SBI recruitment 2018: Application begins for 38 posts of specialist cadre officer, here’s how to apply
Visit sbi.co.in/careers to apply for 38 posts of specialist cadre officer (Contract basis). Apply before December 6education Updated: Nov 22, 2018 10:36 IST
Application process for 38 posts of specialist cadre officer on contract basis in State Bank of India (SBI) has begun. Candidates can apply before December 6.
Moreover, the last date of fee payment is December 6, 2018.
Check the official notification here
A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.
Here’s How to apply
Visit the official website of State Bank of India, career section
On the top right corner in the ‘Latest Announcement’ section click on SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment
Click on apply online
Click on ‘New registration’ if you are new applicant
The form will open.
Fill in the required details
Select the post you want to apply for
A preview of your application will be available for download and print
Proceed to payment method
Fill in your required net-banking or card details and proceed
Download the payment receipt and print it
First Published: Nov 22, 2018 10:25 IST