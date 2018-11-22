SBI recruitment 2018: Application begins for 38 posts of specialist cadre officer, here’s how to apply

Application process for 38 posts of specialist cadre officer on contract basis in State Bank of India (SBI) has begun. Candidates can apply before December 6.

Moreover, the last date of fee payment is December 6, 2018.

Check the official notification here

A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Here’s How to apply

Visit the official website of State Bank of India, career section

On the top right corner in the ‘Latest Announcement’ section click on SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment

Click on apply online

Click on ‘New registration’ if you are new applicant

The form will open.

Fill in the required details

Select the post you want to apply for

A preview of your application will be available for download and print

Proceed to payment method

Fill in your required net-banking or card details and proceed

Download the payment receipt and print it

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 10:25 IST