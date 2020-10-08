SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 92 vacancies ends today

education

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for State Bank of India (SBI) specialist officers recruitment 2020 on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The application process began on September 18, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in/careers. The posts include manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 92 vacancies of specialist officers, out of which, 11 vacancies each are for Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog), Manager (Data Scientist), and Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), 17 for Deputy Manager (Security) (Current), 5 each for Manger (Retail Products), Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship, Deputy Manager (System Officer), Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III), and Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II), 4 for Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III), 3 for Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II), 2 each for Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II), and Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III), and 1 each for Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II), Data Protection Officer, Senior Consultant Analyst, Data Translator, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture), and Data Trainer.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- Candidate should have a graduate degree in any discipline

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)- Candidate should have a degree in MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE/ B Tech in Information Technology/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams.

Manager (Retail Products), Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - Candidate should have a degree in B.E. / B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/Institution.

Post-Doctoral Fellowship - Candidate should have a PhD in Banking/Finance/IT/Economics related to BFSI sector.

Data Protection Officer- Candidate should have a graduation degree or it’s equivalent.

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer)- Candidate should have a degree in B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E)

Risk Specialist- Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance/ Data Analytics/ Business Analytics) or its equivalent; M.Sc. (Statistics).

